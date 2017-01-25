Around the NFL

Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley: We need a foundation

Published: Jan 24, 2017 at 11:55 PM

Bills general manager Doug Whaley thinks the Bills could be just one player away from a playoff run. But he thinks they're a few more players away from sustained success.

According to the Buffalo News, Whaley's comments came in an effort to clarify some recent remarks. Whaley recently said the team is both "close" and that they will have to "build from the foundation up." In the often unclear world of football parlance, these statements seemed to contradict one another.

"Here's what I said: 'We want to build a foundation (so) that we consistently compete,'" Whaley said Tuesday. "And I meant to say it as in, 'We're not one player away from getting over the hump.' We might be one player from getting from 7-9 to 10-6 and making the playoffs, but we want to have a foundation.

"We think we have some good players with a foundation, but we want to build it on that foundation so we can have prolonged success. So we're close, but we want to do it the right way -- to have some young guys and guys that we can build to have for five to 10 years and make that run. So that, hopefully, clarifies it."

It's not an easy road for Whaley right now, who does not have a ton of equity built up with the Bills' fan base. While the Bills seem talented, watching them go 10-6 next season in the AFC East with the Dolphins rising is hard to imagine at the moment. An eventful offseason could change our minds, but that would either involve a heavy personnel commitment to Tyrod Taylor or a home run acquisition at quarterback.

The real hope here is that new head coach Sean McDermott can better utilize the personnel available than Rex Ryan. Because if the results are the same, the head coach won't be the only one suffering the consequences.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geno Smith one of three Seahawks lauded as October Players of the Month

The first-place Seahawks landed three Players of the Month: QB Geno Smith, RB Kenneth Walker and CB Tariq Woolen.

news

New Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson ready to 'win some games': 'The first time I've been able to say that'

Staying put in the NFC North, tight end T.J. Hockenson is ready to "win some games" with the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings after being traded from the 1-6 Detroit Lions at Tuesday's deadline.

news

Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to terms on five-year, $110 million contract extension

The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Bradley Chubb have agreed to a five-year, $110 million extension with $63.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Tua Tagovailoa affirms Dolphins' high hopes: 'We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here'

A day after the Dolphins reinforced their high aspirations with trades for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it known that nobody's shying away from the highest of goals.

news

Despite surprise losses, Henry, Noah remain atop Madden Championship Series' latest power rankings

A couple of surprises have left the best two Madden players out of the upcoming Ultimate Thanksgiving tournament, but not out of the top spots in the latest Madden Championship Series power rankings.

news

Aaron Rodgers understands why Packers stood down on trade deadline: 'It just didn't pan out'

Aaron Rodgers, who has been notoriously displeased with Green Bay's pass-catching personnel decisions in recent years, wasn't as upset by the Packers' lack of additions at the trade deadline this time around.

news

Eagles place rookie first-round DL Jordan Davis (ankle) on injured reserve

Due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 8, Philadelphia first-rounder pick Jordan Davis landed on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

news

Week 9 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms Deshaun Watson will start at QB when eligible to return

Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the Cleveland media on Wednesday to discuss a number of topics, including the status of suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson.

news

Colts coach Frank Reich: Fired OC Marcus Brady is 'not being scapegoated'

The initial reaction to Marcus Brady's firing was that he was taking the fall for the Colts offense's shortcomings. On Wednesday, coach Frank Reich denied Brady was the scapegoat.

news

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane says Bills would be 'crazy not to at least look into' acquiring WR Odell Beckham Jr.

In the ongoing story of where Odell Beckham Jr. will end up playing this year, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that the Bills would be "crazy not to at least look into" acquiring the wide receiver as a late-season signing.

news

Washington D.C. police announce arrest made in connection with Brian Robinson shooting

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection with the August shooting of Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE