Buffalo Bills give equal reps to all three quarterbacks

The Buffalo Bills aren't just paying lip service to their three-pronged quarterback competition. They are speaking with their practice repetitions.
Rex Ryan said Tuesday that Matt Cassel, Tyrod Taylor and EJ Manuel split practice snaps evenly as the Bills opened their voluntary minicamp on Tuesday.
"In a perfect world, (I'd like to say) 'this is our guy,'" Ryan said. "I feel good about the three guys. Is it a perfect situation? No, ... but we have three guys that in my opinion can be NFL quarterbacks."
Ryan lauded Cassel's ability to get the ball out in rhythm. While he talked up Manuel as "impressive," Ryan admitted that he would like Manuel to speed up his throws a tad. That was certainly an issue for Manuel in 2014, when he had trouble making quick decisions last year.
It's tough to evaluate quarterbacks before tackling and true pass rushing starts, which won't happen until training camp. It looks like we'll have a three-way battle at quarterback in Buffalo until then.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the 2015 NFL Draft and breaks down the biggest rumors and storylines. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.