Buffalo Bills Foundation, NFL Foundation, Highmark donate $300,000 to blizzard-relief efforts

The Buffalo Bills Foundation, NFL Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York are joining together to provide relief to Western New York and the city of Buffalo in response to the disastrous winter storms over the holidays.

All three organizations are donating $100,000 apiece toward efforts to help the community and victims of the blizzard recover. Funds will be divided between immediate region-wide relief efforts and future community needs as recovery continues in the coming months.

"The impact of the recent blizzard has been devastating for our community," Bills executive vice president/chief operating officer Ron Raccuia said, via the team website. "In true Western New York spirit, our first responders and community leaders, along with our friends and neighbors, have stepped up to assist those in need. We are grateful to join these efforts through a donation from the Bills Foundation that will go directly to storm relief, supporting the many impacted across our region. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the NFL Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY for their contributions and support that will help now and in the future as recovery efforts continue."

The Buffalo Bills Foundation also plans to provide support through emergency food distributions, shelters and disaster-relief organizations.

Generosity within the Bills fandom is well known throughout the NFL community, and fans can again lend a helping hand at Buffalo's final regular-season home game of the season against the Patriots in Week 18 by participating in the team's 50/50 raffle. All net charitable proceeds from the raffle will be further donated to recovery efforts.