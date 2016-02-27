Around the NFL

Buffalo Bills expected to franchise tag LT Cordy Glenn

Published: Feb 27, 2016 at 09:21 AM

Buffalo Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn is unlikely to be leaving upstate New York any time soon.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills are expected to franchise Glenn if they can't work out a long-term deal by March 1 franchise tag deadline.

Glenn, 26, was drafted 41st overall by the Bills in 2012. He has played and started in 61 games for the Bills, including every game over the past three seasons. He is considered one of the top impending free agents this offseason -- Around The NFL ranked him No. 8 in its top 99 free agents.

Glenn seems to be a priority for the Bills as the team is pressed against the salary cap. As Around The NFL's Conor Orr pointed out earlier this week, the Bills are one of five teams expected to have less than $10 million available before cuts, along with the Colts, Saints, Dolphins and Cowboys.

The 2016 salary cap is set at $155.27 million per team, per Rapoport.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

