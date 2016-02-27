Buffalo Bills expected to franchise tag LT Cordy Glenn

Glenn, 26, was drafted 41st overall by the Bills in 2012. He has played and started in 61 games for the Bills, including every game over the past three seasons. He is considered one of the top impending free agents this offseason -- Around The NFL ranked him No. 8 in its top 99 free agents.
Glenn seems to be a priority for the Bills as the team is pressed against the salary cap. As Around The NFL's Conor Orr pointed out earlier this week, the Bills are one of five teams expected to have less than $10 million available before cuts, along with the Colts, Saints, Dolphins and Cowboys.