Buffalo Bills' Big Three must elevate game to realize playoff goal

The Bills have to hope that Sunday was only a brief glimpse of what this team can become as the stretch run heats up. They're still fighting injuries (defensive tackle Kyle Williams is on injured reserve and cornerback Stephon Gilmore sustained a shoulder injury on Sunday) and they're in the unwanted position of chasing other teams with better records at this point (Kansas City, the New York Jets and Pittsburgh are all one game ahead of Buffalo in the wild-card race). But this also is the NFL. If this season has taught us anything, it's that life can change very quickly for teams that look impressive and those that also appear to be lost causes.