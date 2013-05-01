Buffalo Bills: All-time underrated, overrated players

Joe Ferguson -- QB, 1973-1984

Before Ferguson arrived in 1973 the Bills were awful. In fact, they hadn't had a winning season in six years. So in a way Ferguson was a savior for the team. In another way, he was far from a savior. Namely, the way he would blow big games for the Bills. In 1980, for instance, Ferguson threw three interceptions as the Bills lost to the Chargers in the divisional round of the playoffs. The next year the Bills returned to the postseason, edging out the New York Jets in the first round despite four picks from Ferguson, who threw two more interceptions for good measure in a next-round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. In 1982 Ferguson's woes continued as he threw 16 interceptions against seven touchdown passes and the Bills missed the playoffs. All in all, he wound up with 181 touchdown passes and 190 interceptions in 12 seasons with the Bills. In other words, he was Mark Sanchez before Mark Sanchez. Ferguson might have led the Bills out the dark days, but his postseason mistakes are inexcusable. He's one of the most overrated players in team history.