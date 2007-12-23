Bucs WR Stovall injures right arm

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tampa Bay wide receiver Maurice Stovall was taken off the field on a cart with an injured right arm in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Stovall was hurt trying to catch a pass from Jeff Garcia in the second quarter. He stayed down on the field for a few minutes while concerned teammates surrounded him.
Trainers put an inflatable cast on the arm before carting Stovall off the field with his arm extended. There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury but the Bucs said he would not return to the game.
Stovall, in his second season out of Notre Dame, has 10 catches for 86 yards and a touchdown this year.
