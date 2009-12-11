Bucs' Trueblood, Titans' Brown fined for fourth time this season

NEW YORK -- The NFL announced Friday that it had fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers right tackle Jeremy Trueblood $25,000 for unnecessary roughness and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Tony Brown $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Trueblood leveled Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble well after a play was over during the second quarter of the Buccaneers' 16-6 loss Sunday. It's Trueblood's fourth infraction this season after he previously had been fined twice for unnecessary roughness and once for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Brown was fined for poking his fingers through Indianapolis Colts guard Kyle DeVan's facemask after a play late in the first half of the Colts' 27-17 victory Sunday. It also was Brown's fourth infraction this season.

