Bucs sign punter Johnson to replace injured Bidwell

Published: Aug 13, 2009 at 08:22 AM

TAMPA, Fla. -- Punter Dirk Johnson has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, filling in for the injured Josh Bidwell.

Terms of the deal with Johnson weren't disclosed.

Johnson, 34, was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in June after spending most of last season with the Arizona Cardinals. He will make his Bucs debut in Saturday night's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

Bidwell is out with a right hip injury. He had been the only punter in Tampa Bay's training camp.

To make roster room for Johnson, defensive tackle Greg Peterson was waived/injured. A fifth-round draft pick in 2007, Peterson appeared in 12 games over the past two seasons.

Johnson punted in 12 games for the Cardinals last season, averaging 41.8 yards. He also has played for the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Five most difficult 2022 NFL Draft prospects to evaluate; three quarterbacks in make-or-break year

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies the five most difficult prospects to evaluate in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, three quarterbacks heading into a make-or-break season and a look at what's causing the receiver market to explode.

news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Skylar Thompson only QB selected in Round 4

In Chad Reuter's second crack at a four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, he has Kansas State's Skylar Thompson as the seventh QB taken overall and the only one off the board in Round 4.

news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Giants, Cowboys target tight ends in Round 3

The Giants and the Cowboys bolster their respective TE groups in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW