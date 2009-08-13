Bucs sign punter Johnson to replace injured Bidwell

TAMPA, Fla. -- Punter Dirk Johnson has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, filling in for the injured Josh Bidwell.
Terms of the deal with Johnson weren't disclosed.
Johnson, 34, was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in June after spending most of last season with the Arizona Cardinals. He will make his Bucs debut in Saturday night's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
To make roster room for Johnson, defensive tackle Greg Peterson was waived/injured. A fifth-round draft pick in 2007, Peterson appeared in 12 games over the past two seasons.
Johnson punted in 12 games for the Cardinals last season, averaging 41.8 yards. He also has played for the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.
