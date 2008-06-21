Bucs sign draft picks Moore, Hayes

Published: Jun 21, 2008 at 09:54 AM

TAMPA, Fla. -- Rookie defensive tackle Dre Moore signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The fourth-round draft pick out of Maryland signed with the team Friday. He had 10½ career sacks in college and was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as a senior.

The team signed rookie linebacker Geno Hayes on Saturday.

Hayes, a sixth-round draft pick out of Florida State, finished with 156 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in three seasons at Florida State.

Terms of either contract were not disclosed.

The Bucs also released defensive end and linebacker Patrick Chukwurah, defensive end Marquies Gunn, tight end Keith Heinrich, linebacker Leon Joe, fullback Carl Stewart and receivers Amarri Jackson and Charlie Spiller.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Florida's Trey Dean III, Michigan's Jake Moody lead West to victory over East in Shrine Bowl

The West team triumphed over the East team in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl thanks to an impressive showing by Michigan kicker Jake Moody and a dominant defensive performance.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down Thursday's competitions from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games featuring stars from the AFC and NFC.

news

Arrest warrant for aggravated menacing charge issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon; RB's agent says charge to be dropped Friday

An arrest warrant on a charge of aggravated menacing was issued on Thursday for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. The fifth-year pro's agent, Peter Schaffer, released a statement believing the charge will be dropped on Friday.

news

New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on returning to Houston: 'It was a no-brainer to be here'

New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans considered it a "no-brainer" to return to Houston after being a popular candidate during the recent hiring cycle, and he hopes to make the team that drafted him a champion as its head coach.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE