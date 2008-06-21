Bucs sign draft picks Moore, Hayes

The fourth-round draft pick out of Maryland signed with the team Friday. He had 10½ career sacks in college and was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as a senior.
Hayes, a sixth-round draft pick out of Florida State, finished with 156 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in three seasons at Florida State.
Terms of either contract were not disclosed.
The Bucs also released defensive end and linebacker Patrick Chukwurah, defensive end Marquies Gunn, tight end Keith Heinrich, linebacker Leon Joe, fullback Carl Stewart and receivers Amarri Jackson and Charlie Spiller.
