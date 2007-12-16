Bucs score on kickoff return for first time in team history

TAMPA, Fla. -- It took 32 seasons, 1,902 tries and 512 games, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally scored on a kickoff return.

Micheal Spurlock returned a first-quarter kick 90 yards for a touchdown for a 14-3 lead against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He fielded the kick from Morten Andersen at his 10-yard line, burst through a huge opening in the middle of the field and cut up the right sideline to the end zone untouched.

A total of 141 players have returned kickoffs since Tampa Bay's inaugural season in 1976.

