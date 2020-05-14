Around the NFL

Thursday, May 14, 2020 06:01 AM

Bucs QB coach: Offense will be Arians' with 'Brady influence'

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tom Brady's greatest hurdle in years is ahead of him this summer.

By the time he takes the field in Tampa, Brady will be 43 years old, and he'll hopefully have a full understanding of the Buccaneers' offense. It'll be the first time he has to learn much of anything new -- other than the names of his recently acquired teammates -- in the last decade-plus. It also won't be the first time a legendary quarterback had to change places late in his career.

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen witnessed the counterpart to Brady's greatness in the same era, Peyton Manning, go from working with Christensen in Indianapolis to a whole new environment in Denver in the middle of the last decade. A huge adjustment turned out to be a small one, as Manning essentially took his Colts playbook with him and the Broncos willingly implemented what Manning already knew. The same won't take place in Tampa, according to Christensen.

"I think what we'll see here (in Tampa) is Bruce's offense with a Brady influence," Christensen told The Athletic's Bob Kravitz. "Bruce wants to keep the offense the same. We did some good things last year. Tom has been terrific as far as saying, 'Just tell me what you want to do.' And honestly, there's a lot of carryover from all these offenses; it's just what you call certain things.

"We're looking forward to seeing how he can influence the offense. He'll make it better. That's what the great ones do. He'll have some great ideas so we're anxious to get his take on things."

Significant input is different than total command of an offense, especially for a quarterback who has spent his entire career in what has essentially been the same system. That's a challenge, no doubt, but Christensen made an interesting point about the greats of this game: They aren't too proud to be taught something new.

"You coach them hard. Those high performers, despite what people might think, they want to be coached," Christensen said. "Do you want to get Peyton riled up? Don't coach him. He wanted it. Until the end, he wanted to be coached on the smallest details, getting away from center, his cadence, all those little things because they want to be coached on the details. That's how you improve five percent in your 18th year.

"That's what makes it so challenging for someone in my position. And I think we'll find that Tom wants to be coached on everything."

Instead of being in his comfort zone, Brady is learning about his new surroundings, and whenever NFL teams are again allowed to meet in person, he'll get to know his teammates better, too. For now, though, he's restricted to virtual meetings and information sent to him by Tampa's coaching staff, much of which is still in place from last year's productive campaign.

It's not all on Brady to familiarize himself with his new teammates and staff. The coaches need to get to know him, too. For Christensen, whose Colts were often the victim of another Super Bowl run made by Brady's Patriots as part of a rivalry that was the league's best in the first decade of the 2000s, he'll have to move past the disdain for No. 12 that was so ingrained in him during that era.

Of course, winning will help a whole lot.

"Crazy thing, I've never met him before," Christensen said. "That whole thing with Indy and New England was pretty fierce, as you know. Not a whole lot of hugging or shaking hands back then. After all those years in Indy, my whole family has had to be de-programmed not to hate Tom Brady anymore. But he's been great fun to talk to and learn about him and his family."

The Buccaneers have a solid foundation laid by Arians and his staff. They're adding a crown jewel to their home in Brady. Hopefully for them, the Tampa sun shines brightly off of him.

Related Content

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
news

Geno Smith returning to Seattle to back up Russell Wilson

Geno Smith is sticking around in the Pacific Northwest. The quarterback is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
news

Panthers' David Tepper believes games could feature some fans

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper expressed optimism Wednesday that while NFL games likely would not feature stadiums at full capacity, that does not mean games won't have some fans in the stands.

Koetter: Todd Gurley's health the big unknown for Falcons
news

Koetter: Todd Gurley's health the big unknown for Falcons

Like their fresh threads, we won't quite know how well the Falcons will perform until we see them on the field. The same goes for Gurley, a former MVP who hasn't looked much like one since 2018.
Doug Pederson: Eagles' offense will 'look a little bit different' 
news

Doug Pederson: Eagles' offense will 'look a little bit different' 

The Eagles shook up their offensive staff this offseason and coach Doug Pederson says the unit will "look a little bit different" this year.
Logan Ryan: Jets 'make sense,' but I'm 'completely open for business'
news

Logan Ryan: Jets 'make sense,' but I'm 'completely open for business'

An appearance on GMFB signaled the CB might be ready to announce something. All we learned was Ryan is still open to offers from everyone not located in Nashville.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
news

T.Y. Hilton: 'I want to be a Colt' for final contract

Entering the last deal of his contract, Indianapolis wideout wants to stay with the Colts and intends for his next deal to be his last.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) is seen in action during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Jacksonville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Newest Patriots WR Marqise Lee 'just ready to get at it'

Having played just six games over the last two seasons, Lee is chomping at the bit to get back and re-start his career with the Pats.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants in overtime, 23-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Saquon Barkley worried about 'little things,' not new, big contract

Asked if he'd seen news of Christian McCaffrey's new deal, the Giants RB said he had, but a new deal isn't at the top of his priority list. 
Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones, front, recovers a fumble by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Daniel Jones focusing on ball security after rookie year fumbles

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled with fumbles during his rookie season in New York. This offseason, he knows ball security is a top priority.
NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29
news

NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL's virtual offseason has been extended at least two weeks. The period was originally slated to end on Friday, May 15.
Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey (53) warms up, before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Chargers' Mike Pouncey says he's cleared for when activities resume

The Chargers received welcome news Wednesday as veteran center Mike Pouncey told reports that he has been medically cleared by the doctors who performed his neck surgery.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL