Bucs QB coach: Offense will be Arians' with 'Brady influence'

Significant input is different than total command of an offense, especially for a quarterback who has spent his entire career in what has essentially been the same system. That's a challenge, no doubt, but Christensen made an interesting point about the greats of this game: They aren't too proud to be taught something new.

"You coach them hard. Those high performers, despite what people might think, they want to be coached," Christensen said. "Do you want to get Peyton riled up? Don't coach him. He wanted it. Until the end, he wanted to be coached on the smallest details, getting away from center, his cadence, all those little things because they want to be coached on the details. That's how you improve five percent in your 18th year.

"That's what makes it so challenging for someone in my position. And I think we'll find that Tom wants to be coached on everything."

Instead of being in his comfort zone, Brady is learning about his new surroundings, and whenever NFL teams are again allowed to meet in person, he'll get to know his teammates better, too. For now, though, he's restricted to virtual meetings and information sent to him by Tampa's coaching staff, much of which is still in place from last year's productive campaign.

It's not all on Brady to familiarize himself with his new teammates and staff. The coaches need to get to know him, too. For Christensen, whose Colts were often the victim of another Super Bowl run made by Brady's Patriots as part of a rivalry that was the league's best in the first decade of the 2000s, he'll have to move past the disdain for No. 12 that was so ingrained in him during that era.

Of course, winning will help a whole lot.

"Crazy thing, I've never met him before," Christensen said. "That whole thing with Indy and New England was pretty fierce, as you know. Not a whole lot of hugging or shaking hands back then. After all those years in Indy, my whole family has had to be de-programmed not to hate Tom Brady anymore. But he's been great fun to talk to and learn about him and his family."