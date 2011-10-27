Bucs put faith in safety Jackson with one-year extension

Published: Oct 27, 2011 at 08:49 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't wasted any time letting safety Tanard Jackson know they're in his corner.

Jackson has signed a one-year, $3.5 million extension with the team through the 2012 season, according to a league source.

Jackson returned to the Bucs on Oct. 11 after being suspended more than a year for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He was in the starting lineup five days later and intercepted a pass in a 26-20 win over the Saints.

Jackson has two interceptions in two games since his return and was touched by how the organization worked with him to help him secure reinstatement into the league.

Staying in a familiar environment and continuing to rebuild his image and career is in Jackson's best interests given where he is at on his road to recovery. Jackson was set to become a free agent next offseason, but hitting free agency would have been tricky timing given the length of time he was away from the league and the baggage he carries in terms of how other teams view him.

There is always a calculated risk with investing in Jackson, who has twice been suspended by the NFL for violating the substance-abuse policy. But the Bucs are showing their faith, betting it doesn't happen again.

