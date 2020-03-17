Around the NFL

Bucs only known team to make Tom Brady an offer

Published: Mar 17, 2020 at 11:03 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Tom Brady won't be a New England Patriot in 2020. Despite recent speculation that the future Hall of Famer could be heading west, Brady likely won't be a Los Angeles Charger either.

Brady's camp has led the Chargers to believe that he will land with an East Coast team because of family considerations, NFL Network's Jim Trotter reported Tuesday afternoon. Los Angeles believes it is out of the running for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

The Chargers bowing out of contention for Brady would limit the prospective free-agent QB's potential landing spots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a mystery team or two lurking beneath the surface.

Brady has an agreement in principle to join the Bucs for roughly $30 million per year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. They are the only known team to make an offer, Rapoport added.

Brady announced early Tuesday morning that he would not return to the Patriots in 2020 but a decision on where the QB will land is not expected until Wednesday at the earliest.

The Chargers and Bucs became the two most likely destinations for Brady after the Tennessee Titansextended Ryan Tannehill on Sunday and Brady made his league-shattering announcement on Tuesday morning. Los Angeles let Philip Rivers walk into free agency and into an Indianapolis Colts uniform this offseason, while Tampa Bay has played coy about its attachment to impending free agent Jameis Winston since the combine.

With Brady apparently out of the picture in L.A., the Chargers will charge forward (for the moment) with Tyrod Taylor under center. The Bolts could end up being a landing spot for Cam Newton, whose departure from Carolina via trade or release is imminent, or for a top prospect with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It's not over 'til the fat lady sings, but the Chargers appear to have belted their last aria in the Brady sweepstakes.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor agrees to terms on three-year, $42 million contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor have agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Colts activate RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) off PUP list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts activated running back Jonathan Taylor off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, the team announced, setting the stage for Taylor's return against the Titans after a contentious several months.
news

Packers' David Bakhtiari undergoing knee surgery to repair cartilage issue, confirms he's out for season

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has clarity on the knee issue that's been plaguing him for several years now, but fixing it will knock him out for the remainder of the year.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo clears concussion protocol, to play Monday vs. Packers

Raiders QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ has cleared the concussion protocol and will return for Monday night's showdown with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Broncos trade OLB Randy Gregory to 49ers

The Denver Broncos are trading Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) off injury report, to play vs. Ravens

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who left a Week 4 loss due to a knee bruise, was not listed on the injury report and is set to play against the rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to make season debut Sunday vs. Eagles

Cooper Kupp, who's been sidelined through the first four weeks due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday and now is set to play Sunday against the visiting Eagles, coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) questionable to play vs. Dolphins

Giants RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ has a shot to return for Week 5 as the team on Friday listed him as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins. 
news

Former Patriots linebacker, two-time Super Bowl champion Jamie Collins says he's retiring after 10 NFL seasons

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, who won two Super Bowls with New England, says he is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons. 
news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

The Miami Dolphins are placing LT Terron Armstead on injured reserve due to a knee injury, but he's expected to be back this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Jaguars-Bills in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills face off in London in a Week 5 showdown.