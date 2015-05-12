Bucs OC: Winston as well-prepared as rookie QB can be

"I'm going to quote him: 'Everything,'" Koetter said when asked what Winston needs to improve. "He's a rookie. He needs to work on everything and we all do. He's not alone on that. There's a lot to learn. It's like when you go from high school to college and college to pro. The game is faster. The defenses are better, the players are better, the coaches make quick adjustments. There is a lot of volume. He needs to work on everything and the good news is he wants to work on everything."