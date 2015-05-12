Bucs OC: Winston as well-prepared as rookie QB can be

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' coaching staff continues to talk up Jameis Winston during the opening stages of offseason work.
Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter praised the rookie quarterback, citing Winston's recall and football intelligence during the draft process as reasons he impressed the organization.
Koetter added that coming from a pro-style system at Florida State has prepared Winston to play right away.
"Florida State was probably installing more stuff per day than we do," Koetter said, via ESPN.com. "I've known about (FSU coach) Jimbo Fisher and his style of offense for a long time. They truly do run an NFL-style system. They ask a lot of their guys mentally. Jameis is as well-prepared as most any guy could be right now."
Koetter made a distinction between the pro-style offense in college and spread systems.
"Even though I love watching spread football on TV, spread football doesn't necessarily prepare guys the best for the NFL," Koetter said.
It's clear the Bucs plan to start Winston from Day 1, but the rookie has several areas to clean up. Koetter harped on lessening the turnovers -- an issue for the quarterback who threw 18 interceptions last season.
"I'm going to quote him: 'Everything,'" Koetter said when asked what Winston needs to improve. "He's a rookie. He needs to work on everything and we all do. He's not alone on that. There's a lot to learn. It's like when you go from high school to college and college to pro. The game is faster. The defenses are better, the players are better, the coaches make quick adjustments. There is a lot of volume. He needs to work on everything and the good news is he wants to work on everything."
