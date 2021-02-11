Around the NFL

Bucs LB Devin White takes Lombardi victory lap on his horse at Raymond James Stadium

Published: Feb 11, 2021 at 09:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following the win in Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker ﻿Devin White﻿ requested a chance to ride around the stadium on his horse, Dream, with the Lombardi Trophy.

His bosses agreed.

Thursday, after the Bucs finished their boat parade, White saddled up and took his lap around Raymond James Stadium.

Following his MVP-worthy performance in the Super Bowl, gobbling up 12 tackles, two for loss, and an INT, White earned his ride with the Lombardi Trophy.

Though White has not made a Pro Bowl in his two seasons, his Super Bowl performance certainly aides his case as one of the top linebackers in the league. White took that a step further during a Thursday appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

"I mean I respect all those guys, even the guys that's not that much older than me," White said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "Man, right now, as in just finishing that year, man I got to put myself No. 1 and there's not no cockiness about it. Put on the tape."

Related Content

news

Vikings renegotiate Riley Reiff contract to give LT $1M bonus lost at end of season

The Minnesota Vikings are making Riley Reiff whole. After the left tackle missed out on a $1 million playing-time bonus at the end of the season, Minnesota renegotiated Reiff's contract to make up for the lost cash.
news

Lions believe RB D'Andre Swift can be a 25-touch-per-game player

The Lions have high hopes for second-year running back D'Andre Swift. Assistant coaches Anthony Lynn and Deuce Staley spoke to their plan for the dynamic back on Wednesday.
news

Cameron Brate on catching Brady's Lombardi toss: 'If I had dropped that? I think I would've had to retire'

During Wednesday's victory boat parade, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy to his teammates on another boat. Like most of his passes, it was on the money.
news

Matthew Stafford on trade to Rams: 'I wanted to shoot my shot'

Matthew Stafford said that if he'd stayed in Detroit, the organization might have continued to be marred in mediocrity, never having a roster good enough to compete with the best, but never be bad enough to bottom out. 
news

All goes well with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe surgery

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ underwent toe surgery on Wednesday and there were no issues at all, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Former Packers DC Mike Pettine hired by rival Bears as senior defensive assistant

Mike Pettine, the recently departed Packers defensive coordinator, is joining the rival Bears as a senior defensive assistant, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Pettine will work alongside new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai in Chicago.
news

Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl LV with jovial boat parade

Three days after winning Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their title with a river boat parade. 
news

Vikings hiring Paul Guenther as senior defensive assistant 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that former Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is joining the Minnesota Vikings as a senior defensive assistant, per sources informed of the situation.  
news

Broncos release veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye after one season

The Broncos are starting to cut salary as we head into the offseason. Denver released veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye on Wednesday.
news

Jets hire Leon Washington as special teams assistant coach

Leon Washington is returning to New York. The Jets hired the former Gang Green standout as a special teams assistant coach.
news

NBA standout Steph Curry on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I 'see a lot of myself in him'

Golden State Warriors standout Steph Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, calls Patrick Mahomes his favorite NFL player to watch and a "generational talent" on the latest episode of the "Huddle & Flow Podcast." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW