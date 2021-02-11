Bucs LB Devin White takes Lombardi victory lap on his horse at Raymond James Stadium

Following the win in Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White requested a chance to ride around the stadium on his horse, Dream, with the Lombardi Trophy.
His bosses agreed.
Thursday, after the Bucs finished their boat parade, White saddled up and took his lap around Raymond James Stadium.
Following his MVP-worthy performance in the Super Bowl, gobbling up 12 tackles, two for loss, and an INT, White earned his ride with the Lombardi Trophy.
Though White has not made a Pro Bowl in his two seasons, his Super Bowl performance certainly aides his case as one of the top linebackers in the league. White took that a step further during a Thursday appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.
"I mean I respect all those guys, even the guys that's not that much older than me," White said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "Man, right now, as in just finishing that year, man I got to put myself No. 1 and there's not no cockiness about it. Put on the tape."