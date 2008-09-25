Bucs kicker Bryant's infant son passes away

Matthew Tryson Bryant, the 3-month-old son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Matt Bryant, died Wednesday.
"We had a terrible tragedy this morning," coach Jon Gruden said after practice. "We lost a key member of our family. Matt Bryant and Melissa lost their youngest son. I don't have a lot of details but ... it's hard. Our prayers go out to the Bryants."
"Obviously the details will come later but it's just a horrible tragedy and I can't explain it. Again, I just ask the fans and the people that know Matt to keep him in their prayers. It will be hard for him to overcome this but we've got to do the best we can right now."
Bryant is in his seventh season in the NFL, his fourth season with Tampa Bay. The Bryant familly released a statement on Wednesday evening.
"Melissa and I are overcome with the amount of support we have received from the community during this difficult time," the statement read. "We would like to thank our Buccaneers family and the Glazers for their support and outpouring of love.
"Tryson enriched our lives for the short time that he was with us and we will never forget his smile. We know Tryson's death has deeply touched the community and we appreciate the love and prayers from our Buccaneers fans."
Tryson was the youngest of the Bryant family's two sons.
"The entire Buccaneer family is deeply saddened by this tragedy," general manager Bruce Allen said in a team statement.
"The Bryants have been an inspiration to our entire community through their commitment to their family and their exhaustive efforts working with children and those in need in the Bay area. Our thoughts and prayers are with Matt and Melissa during this difficult time."
Bryant, 33, kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime against Chicago last Sunday.
