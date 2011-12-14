Bucs could be elixir for Cowboys' playoff hopes

Why to watch
We've seen Dallas lose to underdogs in these Saturday night NFL Network games before, and a loss here will have talk of Jason Garrett's job security in high gear. The Buccaneers have lost seven in a row, and coach Raheem Morris needs to show signs of life after a listless loss in Jacksonville to keep his job.
Inside story
Josh Freeman didn't seem fully healthy last week, the protection is sagging and he's turning the ball over like crazy. Freeman has 20 total turnovers this season vs. nine in all of 2010. The Cowboys must stay balanced and keep Felix Jones involved out of a depleted backfield.