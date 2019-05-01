Bucs, Chargers, Ravens looking for next Taysom Hill

"You never know (if Chargers could use Stick like Hill). He has some of those same qualities," Chargers GM Tom Telesco said Tuesday on NFL Network's Up To The Minute Live. "I think Taysom Hill is a little bit bigger size-wise, but Easton is over 220-pounds, so he does have some bulk too. But we possibly could. He has those type of qualities. (Coach) Anthony Lynn and (offensive coordinator) Ken Whisenhunt, they have creative minds. But also with that, that would involve taking Philip Rivers off the field, so you kind of have to balance both of those and see where we are. But (Stick) has a lot of those qualities that Taysom Hill has as far as his toughness, being able to run with the football."