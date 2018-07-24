Bucs' Cameron Lynch on 'Hard Knocks': It's 'double the pressure'

My homeboys taught me how to do a flip. Then, the next thing you know, I'm like, "All right, let me just do this real quick." I haven't done it in a minute, because money's on the line; I can't play around. When you're in college or high school, it's like, "All right, let me mess around with my friends and run up a wall and do a backflip." But now, it's like, "How'd you get hurt?" That's tough; that's not the move. If I got my technique down, I'm definitely still explosive enough to get it done.