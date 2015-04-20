Bucky's Big Board 3.0: Vic Beasley continues rapid rise in draft

2. Jameis Winston, Florida State, QB

Rise/fall: --

The former Heisman Trophy winner is clearly the most advanced pocket passer in the draft. Scouts had reservations about his ability to blossom as a franchise quarterback because of concerns about his character, but Winston seemingly addressed the questions about his readiness for the role by blowing executives away with his high football IQ and charismatic leadership style. While skeptics continue to point to his high interception total (18) in 2014 as a potential issue, Winston's 26-1 record as a starter and ability to consistently deliver in the clutch outweigh his miscues as a passer.