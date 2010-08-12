Buckhalter makes strides, could play next week

The Denver Broncos expect running back Correll Buckhalter to return this week, according to a league source, and he likely will play in their second preseason game.
Buckhalter, 31, was injured in the team's first day of training camp Aug. 1, experienced tingling in his extremities and rushed to a hospital as a precaution. He was diagnosed with an upper back injury, was considered day to day and went for a second opionion when his recovery was delayed.
Buckhalter has made strides this week, and although he will not play in the Broncos' preseason opener Sunday at Cincinnati, he appears to be on track to play Aug. 21 against Detroit at Invesco Field at Mile High.
The 11th-year veteran ran for 642 yards and a touchdown on 120 carries last year, his first season with Denver.
Third-year running back Knowshon Moreno, who sustained a sprained right hamstring on the first day of camp, will miss Sunday's game.