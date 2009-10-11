Buckhalter inactive, Moreno expected to get first start for Broncos

DENVER -- Running back Correll Buckhalter was deactivated by the Denver Broncos on Sunday against New England, meaning rookie Knowshon Moreno got his first career start.
Buckhalter hurt his left ankle last week against Dallas and had not practiced all week.
Wide receiver Joey Galloway was on the inactive list for the Patriots, his second straight week as a healthy scratch.
Running back Fred Taylor was also inactive for New England after surgery on his right ankle last week. Coach Bill Belichick said he hopes that Taylor's injury is not season ending.
