Buckhalter inactive, Moreno expected to get first start for Broncos

Published: Oct 11, 2009 at 10:22 AM

DENVER -- Running back Correll Buckhalter was deactivated by the Denver Broncos on Sunday against New England, meaning rookie Knowshon Moreno got his first career start.

Buckhalter hurt his left ankle last week against Dallas and had not practiced all week.

Wide receiver Joey Galloway was on the inactive list for the Patriots, his second straight week as a healthy scratch.

Running back Fred Taylor was also inactive for New England after surgery on his right ankle last week. Coach Bill Belichick said he hopes that Taylor's injury is not season ending.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seven players who need to be more involved after Week 1 of NFL season

Can the Packers hope to compete without giving Aaron Jones more touches? Gil Brandt highlights seven offensive players who need to be more involved than they were in Week 1.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 15

Raiders DT Gerald McCoy is having another season sidelined by injury.

Ian Rapoport reports that McCoy suffered a season-ending injury. The Raiders announced the DT sustained a knee injury during Monday Night Football.
news

Mike Williams on facing Cowboys: Bucs receivers looked like they were 'having some fun' in Week 1

Chargers WR Mike Williams got off to a hot start in Week 1. His success could continue in Week 2 against a Cowboys defense that gave up 379 passing yards and 100-yard days to two receivers in the opener against the Buccaneers. That's not lost on Williams, either.
news

2021 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is back for the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW