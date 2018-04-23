 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Buccaneers will have parrot help announce Day 3 pick

Published: Apr 23, 2018 at 06:07 AM

Zsa Zsa, you're on the clock.

The NFL announced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a parrot reveal a Day 3 selection from the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium.

Whereas the Buccaneers typically feature a remote-controlled parrot perched on the ship and engaging with fans, the draft called for the real thing. Zsa Zsa, an eight-year old Catalina Macaw hailing from the Florida Exotic Bird Sanctuary, will relay the Bucs' fourth-round selection to an announcer on Saturday.

The bird's involvement is just one of many creative initiatives being taken throughout the league for Day 3 selections. The 49ers will have Ron Howard, Chewbacca, stormtroopers and R2-D2 announce picks at Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco, in addition to the SFPAL'S 49ers prep flag football team. The Vikings will feature members of the 2018 U.S. men's Olympic curling team, which became the country's first ever to win gold, at the St. Paul Curling Club in Minnesota.

Last year, an orangutan aided in the Colts announcing their fourth-round selection of offensive lineman Zach Banner. The parrot is slated to fly onto the pirate ship with the Bucs' selection in her beak and then repeat the announcement.

Say his name, say his name, Zsa Zsa.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Travis Kelce 'extremely grateful' Chiefs agreed to new deal: 'I'm not a guy that holds out'

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expressed his gratitude to the franchise for his new contract, which made him the highest-paid TE in the NFL, and his excitement for adding first-round speedster Xavier Worthy into the offensive mix. 
news

Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett on Drake Maye: 'Competition brings out best in all of us'

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett told reporters on Wednesday that he's looking forward to working with first-round QB Drake Maye: "Competition brings out the best in all of us."
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders' Davante Adams: No regrets about trade from Packers, but Jordan Love is 'balling right now' 

Davante Adams spent two seasons with Jordan Love in Green Bay, watching the quarterback study under Aaron Rodgers. Seeing how much Love has grown since impresses the current Raiders receiver.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: Josh Allen 'pretty pumped' we drafted WR Keon Coleman

Bills general manager Brandon Beane expanded on QB Josh Allen's input into the process that led to drafting WR Keon Coleman with the first pick of Round 2.
news

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing: Rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will earn his role, 'like everyone else' 

Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. walks into the wide receiver room as the Cardinals' clear No. 1, but that doesn't mean the brass won't make the rookie earn his stripes in 2024.
news

Falcons assistant GM Kyle Smith on Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.: We feel good about the QB position for the next five years, 'minimum'

After selecting Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall, Atlanta Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith says the team is good at the quarterback position for the next five years.
news

Ezekiel Elliott happy to be back with Cowboys: 'It feels great to be home'

Ezekiel Elliott's return to the Cowboys this week is a welcomed reunion and another chance to show the NFL world he can still run with the best of them.
news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says no 'Hollywood' drama in Chicago with Caleb Williams 

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson cleared the air regarding his "Hollywood" comments in March about his new teammate Caleb Williams. 
news

Eagles' A.J. Brown brushes off highest-paid receiver title: 'We don't play on paper'

The Philadelphia Eagles made A.J. Brown the highest-paid receiver in the NFL with a three-year, $96 million extension, but the Pro Bowl wideout dismissed the significance of that standing.
news

Former Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. retiring after 12 seasons in NFL

Chris Harris Jr. is walking away from football. The former All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl defensive back told The Denver Gazette that he is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons played for the Broncos, Chargers and Saints.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.