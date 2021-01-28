Buccaneers will wear white jerseys, Chiefs will be in red for Super Bowl LV

More than a week still waits before Super Bowl LV kicks off on Feb. 7 in Tampa between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

There is plenty of practice and prep still ahead, but we know what the Bucs and Chiefs will be wearing for the big game.

The Buccaneers, who will be the first team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, will don their white jerseys and pewter pants, while the Chiefs will sport their red jerseys.

Tom Brady and the Bucs, the designated home team, have chosen to wear the white jerseys they wore when defeating the New Orleans Saints on the road in the Divisional Round and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field during their current postseason run.