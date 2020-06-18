Buccaneers unveil first look at Rob Gronkowski in uniform

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers gave fans a preview of what Tom Brady will look like when he takes the field for the first time in Tampa Bay this fall.
Thursday was Rob Gronkowski's turn.
The Buccaneers posted multiple photos of their second high-profile offseason acquisition Thursday, with the future Hall of Fame tight end modeling Tampa Bay's trademark pewter uniforms.
Gronkowski ended his one-year retirement this past April when he was traded to the Bucs after informing the New England Patriots of his desire to play football again.