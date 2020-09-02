Buccaneers to play first two 2020 games at Raymond James Stadium without fans 

Buccaneers fans will have to wait a while longer to see Tom Brady don pewter in person.

Tampa Bay announced its first two games at Raymond James Stadium in 2020 will be played without fans in the stands. The Bucs host the Panthers on Sept. 20 and the Chargers on Oct. 4. Their third home game, against the Packers, isn't until Oct. 18, and the team is hopeful fans will be allowed to attend if current COVID-19 pandemic trends continue.