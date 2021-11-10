Around the NFL

Buccaneers sign veteran TE Darren Fells to practice squad

Published: Nov 10, 2021 at 08:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding tight end insurance.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that the Bucs are signing veteran tight end Darren Fells to the practice squad, with hopes of elevating him to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game in Washington, per agent Ron Slavin. The later confirmed his addition, along with that of receiver ﻿Breshad Perriman﻿.

Fells was granted his release from the Detroit Lions this week and cleared waivers. The 35-year-old has played in seven games this season -- five starts -- but caught just four of five targets for 43 yards (two of his receptions went for first downs), with a long of 24 yards.

A former basketball player, Fells bounced around practice squads in 2013 before seeing his first career action with Bruce Arians in Arizona in 2014. He spent three seasons under Arians with the Cards before stints in Detroit, Cleveland, Houston (two years), and back to Detroit again.

The signing provides depth for the Bucs at the position, particularly with the ability to elevate him from the practice squad without using a spot on the 53-man roster.

The addition could also be a sign that Rob Gronkowski might need to be shut down for another spell due to recent back spasms. Arians noted Tuesday that the Bucs "still have to worry a little bit about Gronk."

O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate would be the top two TEs as long as Gronk misses time. But Fells can provide depth and is solid in both the run and passing game -- 11 touchdown receptions in 2019-2020 with Houston.

Related Content

news

Bills OC Brian Daboll shoulders blame for offensive issues: 'It starts with me'

Bills QB Josh Allen already took blame for the team's bad 9-6 loss in Jacksonville. Now, OC Brian Daboll is also bearing some of the brunt for the offense's inability to move the ball consistently.
news

Niners LB Fred Warner defends DC DeMeco Ryans amid struggles: 'We know that it's on us (players)'

San Francisco's latest defensive letdown has brought the heat on first-time coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Star linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿, however, is defending the DC.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Falcons QB Matt Ryan lead Players of the Week

Among the other players to win Player of the Week honors for Week 9 of the 2021 season are Jaguars DE Josh Allen, Giants safety Xavier McKinney, Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend and Vikings returner Kene Nwangwu.
news

Jerry Jones laments 'internally overconfident' Cowboys in blowout loss to Broncos

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't mince words when describing the team's shocking 30-16 loss at home to the Denver Broncos. 
news

Dalvin Cook accused of assault in lawsuit; Vikings RB denies claims through attorney statement

Minnesota Vikings running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ allegedly assaulted, battered and falsely imprisoned former girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Dakota County District Court (Minn.). Cook's attorney released a statement alleging it was Cook who was assaulted. 
news

Packers fined $300K, Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard fined $14K for violation of COVID protocols 

The NFL has concluded its review into the Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 protocols and fined the franchise $300,000 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver ﻿Allen Lazard﻿ $14,650 each for violations of the league and NFL Players Association protocols, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday night.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) likely to miss several weeks

P.J. Walker will start at quarterback this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after tests revealed that Sam Darnold has a crack in his shoulder scapula in his throwing arm, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Aaron Rodgers takes 'full responsibility' for comments about COVID-19 vaccination status

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's had time to reflect on his Friday comments and acknowledged that his characterization of being "immunized" in August was perceived to be misleading.
news

Odell Beckham clears waivers, becomes free agent

A day removed from being waived by the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham has cleared waivers and is open to sign with any NFL club he chooses. 
news

Former Pro Bowl RB Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA star Deron Williams in heavyweight boxing match

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, will take on retired NBA standout Deron Williams in a heavyweight match on Saturday, Dec. 18. The two boxing neophytes are the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, as part of a Showtime pay-per-view event that kicks off at 9 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 9

The Dolphins have a short week to prepare for the Ravens. They're hoping it will be enough time for ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ to make his next start. Coach Brian Flores said the second-year QB's availability for Thursday Night Football will be a game-time decision.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW