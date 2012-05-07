Buccaneers sign 2 7th-round draft picks

Published: May 07, 2012 at 03:02 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed seventh-round draft picks Drake Dunsmore and Michael Smith to four-year contracts.

Dunsmore is a tight end out of Northwestern selected No. 233 overall. Smith is a running back from Utah State who was the 212th pick.

The Bucs also signed veteran free agent cornerback Derrick Roberson and defensive end Hilee Taylor on Monday.

The team signed undrafted college free agents DE Quintin Anderson, S Sean Baker, RB De'Anthony Curtis, P Eric Guthrie, T Jermarcus Hardrick, QB Jordan Jefferson, FB Antonio Leak, DT Jordan Nix, TE Danny Noble, C Moe Petrus and DT Myles Wade.

Undrafted free agents WR Luther Ambrose, LB Ryan Baker, LB Mike Balogun, QB Zach Collaros, S Ron Girault, C Chaz Hine, DT Donte'e Nicholls, T Trevor Olson, G Chris Riley, K Jake Rogers, CB Quenton Washington and T Rocky Weaver were released.

