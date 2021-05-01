Around the NFL

Buccaneers select Houston LB Grant Stuard as 2021's Mr. Irrelevant

Published: May 01, 2021 at 07:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The notorious title of Mr. Irrelevant received some juice in February when a member of the unique fraternity -- kicker Ryan Succop -- became a Super Bowl champion.

The newest Mr. Irrelevant will be joining him in Tampa. The Buccaneers selected Houston linebacker Grant Stuard with the 259th and final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.

Stuard earned All-American Athletic Conference honors in each of his final two seasons, going from a second-teamer in 2019 to first team in 2020. He led the Cougars in tackles in both of those campaigns, and earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Stuard didn't just make an impact on the field. He aimed to help his community between his junior and senior seasons, organizing a school supply drive at his alma mater, Oak Ridge High School, while also organizing a food drive for the Houston Food Bank in December.

The previous reigning Super Bowl champions to select Mr. Irrelevant fittingly also featured ﻿Tom Brady﻿, when the Patriots took tight end Andy Stokes 255th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft.

