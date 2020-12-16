Buccaneers' Ronald Jones, Ravens' Marquise Brown placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Around the NFL

Two days removed from a thrilling Monday night win that was also their first regularly scheduled game in three weeks, the Baltimore Ravens placed three wide receivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also placed running back Ronald Jones﻿, who was already recovering from surgery on his pinky finger, on their reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown﻿, who caught an already memorable 44-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson in Monday's 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns, was one of a trio of Baltimore wideouts placed on the COVID list, joined by Miles Boykin and James Proche﻿.

Placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list does not mean a player has tested positive for the coronavirus as it's designed for those who have tested positive and/or come into contact with an infected person or persons.

Jones, who leads the Buccaneers with 900 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, underwent surgery on his pinky Tuesday and was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Jones' placement on the list comes a day after the Buccaneers put three special teams players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Brown's 43 catches and 605 yards receiving lead Ravens receivers and Boykin has started 10 games.

Baltimore had its Week 13 and 14 games postponed a combined five times due to a coronavirus outbreak.

