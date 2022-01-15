Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not activated from IR, unavailable vs. Eagles

Around the NFL

The Buccaneers will begin their playoff push without another one of their primary weapons.

Running back Leonard Fournette was not activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, making him unavailable for Sunday's wild-card game versus Philadelphia.

Fournette, who missed the final three weeks of the regular season with a hamstring injury, was designated to return to practice Wednesday. The veteran back still finished the year having led the team in rushing yards (812), second in touchdowns (10) and third in receptions (69). His biggest contribution came 12 months ago as he played a starring role in the Bucs' Super Bowl run.

With Fournette sidelined, and running back Ronald Jones (ankle) already ruled out, Tampa Bay figures to lean on Giovani Bernard and perhaps Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the backfield. Bernard and linebacker Lavonte David were activated from IR on Saturday.

Bucs-Eagles will kick off at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday in Tampa Bay.

