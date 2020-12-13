Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette inactive vs. Vikings as result of coach's decision

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ will not play Sunday for the Buccaneers.

Fournette is among Tampa Bay's inactives for Week 14, ruled out of the action against the Minnesota Vikings as a healthy scratch. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Fournette's exclusion from the game action was a coach's decision.

Fournette's 2020 season has been largely unproductive, with the running back averaging 3.9 yards per carry on 69 attempts in 10 games as part of a backfield that also includes ﻿Ronald Jones﻿. Fournette hasn't broken 50 yards rushing in a game since Nov. 2 against the Giants, and his workload has fallen sharply since that point, taking just 19 carries from Weeks 9-12.

Jones, meanwhile, rushed for 192 yards in Week 10 against Carolina, and racked up 90 yards on 19 carries between Weeks 11 and 12 -- both three-point losses to the Rams and Chiefs.