Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette inactive vs. Vikings as result of coach's decision

Leonard Fournette will not play Sunday for the Buccaneers.
Fournette is among Tampa Bay's inactives for Week 14, ruled out of the action against the Minnesota Vikings as a healthy scratch. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Fournette's exclusion from the game action was a coach's decision.
Fournette's 2020 season has been largely unproductive, with the running back averaging 3.9 yards per carry on 69 attempts in 10 games as part of a backfield that also includes Ronald Jones. Fournette hasn't broken 50 yards rushing in a game since Nov. 2 against the Giants, and his workload has fallen sharply since that point, taking just 19 carries from Weeks 9-12.
Jones, meanwhile, rushed for 192 yards in Week 10 against Carolina, and racked up 90 yards on 19 carries between Weeks 11 and 12 -- both three-point losses to the Rams and Chiefs.
Between the two, Jones is the better option in the passing game and is outpacing Fournette on the ground this season, breaking 100 yards four times in 12 weeks. With veteran LeSean McCoy and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn also available, it's not too difficult to see the logic in Bruce Arians' decision.