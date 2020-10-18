Around the NFL

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) inactive ahead of game vs. Packers

Published: Oct 18, 2020 at 03:11 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is not able to go against the Green Bay Packers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, listed as questionable with an ankle injury and expected to play Sunday, was among the team's inactives ahead of its clash with Green Bay.

Tampa Bay expected Fournette to play, provided he felt good in pregame warmups, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, but the RB just couldn't go.

Fournette has missed the past two games. ﻿Ronald Jones﻿ shouldered the load in those contests, carrying the ball 37 times for 217 yards

Jones will be expected to do the same against Green Bay with veteran tailback ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ as his backup.

In his first season with Tampa Bay, Fournette has so far racked up 157 total yards and two scores on 31 touches.

Related Content

news

Browns replace banged-up Baker Mayfield with Case Keenum during loss to Steelers

Baker Mayfield's bad day ended early. The Browns QB was removed late in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Steelers. A chest injury limited him in practice this past week and made him questionable to play against his AFC North rivals.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 6 games

Ravens RB Mark Ingram suffered an ankle injury and has been ruled out against the Eagles. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

No new positive COVID-19 cases from latest round of testing ahead of Week 6

All Week 6 games are on as scheduled after no new positive COVID-19 cases from Saturday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Injury roundup: Bucs' Leonard Fournette expected to play vs. Packers 

Leonard Fournette was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Patriots place RB Sony Michel, G Shaq Mason, DE Derek Rivers on reserve/COVID list

The New England Patriots are placing running back Sony Michel﻿, guard Shaq Mason and defensive end Derek Rivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

Falcons DE John Cominsky tests positive for COVID-19, placed on reserve list

Atlanta Falcons defensive end ﻿John Cominsky has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Cominsky has been placed on the reserve/COVID list.
news

Ravens place DT Brandon Williams on reserve/COVID list

Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Saturday. 
news

Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins tests positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday. 
news

Saturday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 6

The Broncos will be without Melvin Gordon on Sunday. The running back, who came down with a non-COVID illness on Friday, will not travel with the team on Saturday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.
news

Odell Beckham to rejoin Browns after negative COVID-19 test, set to play vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham tested negative for COVID-19 in their latest round of testing, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad player tests positive for COVID-19

In the wake of a practice squad player testing positive for COVID-19, the Jacksonville Jaguars are working remotely on Saturday as a precaution, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL