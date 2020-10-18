Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) inactive ahead of game vs. Packers

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is not able to go against the Green Bay Packers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, listed as questionable with an ankle injury and expected to play Sunday, was among the team's inactives ahead of its clash with Green Bay.

Tampa Bay expected Fournette to play, provided he felt good in pregame warmups, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, but the RB just couldn't go.

Fournette has missed the past two games. ﻿Ronald Jones﻿ shouldered the load in those contests, carrying the ball 37 times for 217 yards

Jones will be expected to do the same against Green Bay with veteran tailback ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ as his backup.