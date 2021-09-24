Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ready for challenge of facing 'really good' Rams defense

Through two weeks, Donald has been his usual disruptive self. The fact that he only has one sack feels a fluke with how many times he's been in QBs' faces. But the Rams defense has done well even when the pressure doesn't get home. The L.A. pass D has allowed just an 82.6 passer rating when not pressuring the QB, fifth-lowest in the NFL (24.8 passer rating when getting pressure, third-lowest).

"It's just a very challenging team because they do a good job disguising coverages, but they've got a great pass rush," Brady noted. "You can't really pick up on anything presnap because they're holding disguises and, at the same time, they have a pass rush that gets home really quick. The corners do a great job of locking onto receivers and I think they do a good job of all having their eyes on the quarterback and reacting to where the quarterback is looking.

"So there are not a lot of chances to go to second reads and so forth because if you look one way, chances are the ball has got to come out just because of how fast that pass rush gets home."