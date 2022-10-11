Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: Grady Jarrett's wiped-off sack was like a 'long unwelcome hug'

Roughing the passer penalties took over the spotlight this week, with a flag on Grady Jarrett for tackling Tom Brady jumpstarting the conversation Sunday and Monday night's call on Chris Jones against Derek Carr continuing the discussions.
Monday on SiriusXM's Let's Go! Podcast, Brady played the "I just work here" card when asked about Garrett's penalty from Sunday's game.
"It was a long hug, a long unwelcome hug from Grady," Brady quipped. "And he was in the backfield all day. So as I said after the games, I don't throw flags. What I do throw is tablets, and I didn't have one accessible at that time. He had a hell of a game. I'll leave it at that."
Jarrett slung Brady to the ground on a third down in a one-score game between the Buccaneers and Falcons, a sack that would have given Atlanta the ball late with a chance to take the lead. Referee Jerome Boger defended his call after the game, saying Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Brady to the ground.
The call overshadowed a superb game for Jarrett, who harassed Brady repeatedly but had his sack wiped off the board.
"I woke up this morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again," Brady joked. "He played such a good game against us yesterday and I had nightmares last night kind of thinking about him. But I'm glad we're through with that game. I'm glad we won."