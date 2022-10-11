Around the NFL

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: Grady Jarrett's wiped-off sack was like a 'long unwelcome hug'

Published: Oct 11, 2022 at 08:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Roughing the passer penalties took over the spotlight this week, with a flag on Grady Jarrett for tackling Tom Brady jumpstarting the conversation Sunday and Monday night's call on Chris Jones against Derek Carr continuing the discussions.

Monday on SiriusXM's Let's Go! Podcast, Brady played the "I just work here" card when asked about Garrett's penalty from Sunday's game.

"It was a long hug, a long unwelcome hug from Grady," Brady quipped. "And he was in the backfield all day. So as I said after the games, I don't throw flags. What I do throw is tablets, and I didn't have one accessible at that time. He had a hell of a game. I'll leave it at that."

Jarrett slung Brady to the ground on a third down in a one-score game between the Buccaneers and Falcons, a sack that would have given Atlanta the ball late with a chance to take the lead. Referee Jerome Boger defended his call after the game, saying Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Brady to the ground.

The call overshadowed a superb game for Jarrett, who harassed Brady repeatedly but had his sack wiped off the board.

"I woke up this morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again," Brady joked. "He played such a good game against us yesterday and I had nightmares last night kind of thinking about him. But I'm glad we're through with that game. I'm glad we won."

Related Content

news

Texans HC on Dameon Pierce: 'Little early' to talk Offensive Rookie of Year, but 'like the way he's trending'

Dameon Pierce is lighting the NFL world on fire through five weeks, but should be he the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Texans HC Lovie Smith weighed in Monday.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on prepping for Cowboys: Micah Parsons will be 'accounted for every single play'

The Eagles face the Cowboys in prime time this coming Sunday, and Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni knows keeping Micah Parsons away from Jalen Hurts is one of the game's biggest keys.

news

Raiders players 'all on board' with Josh McDaniels' decision to go for two late in loss to Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spurred another round of analytics discussions with his decision to go for a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss in Kansas City, but his players were "all on board."

news

Travis Kelce's four touchdowns -- and just 25 yards -- key Chiefs' comeback win

Travis Kelce tallied a career-high four touchdown receptions to key the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which they rallied back from a 17-point deficit.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving credentialed person after loss, faces potential discipline

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing discipline from the league -- potentially even a suspension -- for pushing a credentialed worker to the ground after his team's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Referee defends roughing the passer flag on Chiefs DL Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was the second NFL player in as many days to have a sack negated on a controversial roughing-the-passer call.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Raiders on Monday

In an instant classic rife with drama, controversy and stupendous individual efforts, it was Mahomes and Co. who hung on for a 30-29 Chiefs win over the Raiders on Monday night.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller exited Monday night with hamstring injury

Raiders tight end Darren Waller was ruled out with a hamstring injury Monday night after just six plays against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Week 5 Monday night inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: No timeline for Tua Tagovailoa return; Teddy Bridgewater remains in protocol

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says there's no timeline for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) return. McDaniel added veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol heading into Week 6.

news

Panthers owner David Tepper: 'We have to figure out how to get a culture of winning here'

Panthers owner David Tepper expresses his desire for a winning culture in Carolina following Monday's firing of coach Matt Rhule.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE