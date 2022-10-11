Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: Grady Jarrett's wiped-off sack was like a 'long unwelcome hug'

Monday on SiriusXM's Let's Go! Podcast, Brady played the "I just work here" card when asked about Garrett's penalty from Sunday's game.

"It was a long hug, a long unwelcome hug from Grady," Brady quipped. "And he was in the backfield all day. So as I said after the games, I don't throw flags. What I do throw is tablets, and I didn't have one accessible at that time. He had a hell of a game. I'll leave it at that."

Jarrett slung Brady to the ground on a third down in a one-score game between the Buccaneers and Falcons, a sack that would have given Atlanta the ball late with a chance to take the lead. Referee Jerome Boger defended his call after the game, saying Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Brady to the ground.

The call overshadowed a superb game for Jarrett, who harassed Brady repeatedly but had his sack wiped off the board.