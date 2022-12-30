Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert helped rescue family following emergency helicopter water landing

Blaine Gabbert spends every week preparing to answer the call at a moment's notice on the football field, so it shouldn't be surprising to hear he did the same when a family found itself in aquatic peril on Thursday.

Gabbert was part of a rescue effort that pulled four people from the Hillsborough Bay waters following an emergency helicopter landing and helped them to safety on the shore.

Gabbert, who lives on Davis Island in Tampa, Fla., was cruising the bay on jet skis with his brothers when he heard a concerning noise out on the water and saw signs of a potential problem. He quickly rode over to investigate and found the Hupp family -- 28-year-old Hunter and his parents, Wes and Lisa -- and the pilot in the water next to a helicopter that was almost fully submerged.

Gabbert dialed 9-1-1 and began determining how to pull the four from the water and onto their jet skis.

"I was just right place, right time, I guess," Gabbert said on Friday. ... I got two on my jet ski, my brothers got one. The pilot was still in the water, and that was when you guys (Tampa police and fire departments) pulled up and I dragged him a little bit towards the boat and he got on. Luckily we were probably 250 meters from the beach, so we got them to the beach. The fire department, everybody was there, and the rest is history.