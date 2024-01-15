Around the NFL

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (ribs/ankle) active vs. Eagles for Monday night wild-card game

Published: Jan 15, 2024 at 06:45 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Baker Mayfield battled through injuries and didn't miss a regular-season game. He's not going to miss a postseason game, either.

Mayfield is active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wild-card contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

The tough-as-nails quarterback was questionable for Monday due to ankle and ribs injuries, but after back-to-back limited practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, he's good to go.

It was expected Mayfield would play, but impressive, nevertheless. Mayfield was also questionable due to his ribs in Week 18 and still played. He's started each game for the Bucs this season despite showing up on the injury report with knee, right shoulder, ankle and ribs ailments.

He'll take the field as the first starting quarterback not named Tom Brady to lead the Bucs into a playoff game since 2007.

In the regular season, the 2018 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick threw for career highs of 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The fourth-seeded Buccaneers (9-8), NFC South champions, kick off against the No. 5 Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday.

