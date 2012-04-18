Buccaneers plan to hang on to troubled CB Aqib Talib

Published: Apr 18, 2012 at 06:01 AM

Contrary to a published report, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't shopping cornerback Aqib Talib, sources said Wednesday.

Wyche: Mock Draft 3.0

Will Cleveland take the best player available at No. 4 or reach for QB Ryan Tannehill? Steve Wyche projects Round 1. More ...

The Bucs always have been thrilled with the young corner's play, and though he has had off-the-field issues, they feel good about the prospects of his upcoming court case on gun charges in Texas, sources said.

"All I can tell you is that there is absolutely zero thinking on our part as far as wanting to do that," Greg Schianolater told the Tampa Bay Times. "I want him to be a Buc. I understand there's been issues before I arrived. I'm not naive to that. And I understand that some of those are a heck of a lot bigger than playing football. But I am really hopeful that that clears itself up."

The Bucs haven't explored trade options for Talib, who has 17 interceptions in four NFL seasons, and it'd be surprising if that changed in the near future. Ronde Barber likely will play more safety this season, and while the team might draft a cornerback in the first round, giving up on Talib isn't something the Bucs are expected to do.

"Since I met him for the first time, he's done everything I've asked," Schiano told the Times. "He's practiced well and he's prepared well. I try not to judge people other than (by) how they treat me, and he's treated me well. I don't know how all that got started, but no, there's no truth to that."

Follow Jason La Canfora on Twitter @JasonLaCanfora.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers: No 'place in the game' for opinions Jon Gruden expressed in emails

In the aftermath Jon Gruden's resignation Monday evening following the revelation of multiple offensive emails, shock, contempt and sadness was expressed by notable NFL figures. 
news

Marcas Grant's 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 6

Marcas Grant breaks down some fantasy sleepers you should consider starting in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Buccaneers removing Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor

A day after Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they are removing Gruden from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.  
news

Steelers WR James Washington in line for expanded role following JuJu Smith-Schuster injury

The expanded role that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington sought in the preseason is upon him, though not by the circumstances anyone in the organization would've wanted.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW