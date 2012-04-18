Buccaneers plan to hang on to troubled CB Aqib Talib

Contrary to a published report, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't shopping cornerback Aqib Talib, sources said Wednesday.
The Bucs always have been thrilled with the young corner's play, and though he has had off-the-field issues, they feel good about the prospects of his upcoming court case on gun charges in Texas, sources said.
"All I can tell you is that there is absolutely zero thinking on our part as far as wanting to do that," Greg Schianolater told the Tampa Bay Times. "I want him to be a Buc. I understand there's been issues before I arrived. I'm not naive to that. And I understand that some of those are a heck of a lot bigger than playing football. But I am really hopeful that that clears itself up."
The Bucs haven't explored trade options for Talib, who has 17 interceptions in four NFL seasons, and it'd be surprising if that changed in the near future. Ronde Barber likely will play more safety this season, and while the team might draft a cornerback in the first round, giving up on Talib isn't something the Bucs are expected to do.
"Since I met him for the first time, he's done everything I've asked," Schiano told the Times. "He's practiced well and he's prepared well. I try not to judge people other than (by) how they treat me, and he's treated me well. I don't know how all that got started, but no, there's no truth to that."