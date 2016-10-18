Buccaneers place Vincent Jackson (ACL) on IR

Tampa Bay placed wide receiver Vincent Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday after the veteran suffered an ACL injury in the Bucs' win over Carolina in Week 5.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson played through an ACL injury, but received no medical attention. Rapoport adds that Jackson realized following the game that it didn't feel right. Jackson finished that game with three catches for 36 yards and will finish his fifth season in Tampa with 15 receptions for 173 yards.
"This is obviously very disappointing for me personally," Jackson said in a statement released by the team. "I had high hopes for this season because I know what we are capable of accomplishing as a team. My top priority going into every season is being out there with my teammates and helping my team any way possible. While I may not be on the field for the foreseeable future, I will be focused on beginning my rehab as soon as possible and finding ways to support my teammates in whatever way I can."
Dirk Koetter's offense is already without running backs Doug Martin and Charles Sims and wideout Cecil Shorts, whose injuries have contributed mightily to Jameis Winston's sophomore slump and the Bucs' overall offensive malaise. The loss of Winston's fourth-favorite receiving target won't derail their season, but certainly doesn't help him right Tampa's sinking ship.