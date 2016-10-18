Buccaneers place Vincent Jackson (ACL) on IR

"This is obviously very disappointing for me personally," Jackson said in a statement released by the team. "I had high hopes for this season because I know what we are capable of accomplishing as a team. My top priority going into every season is being out there with my teammates and helping my team any way possible. While I may not be on the field for the foreseeable future, I will be focused on beginning my rehab as soon as possible and finding ways to support my teammates in whatever way I can."