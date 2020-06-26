Around the NFL

Friday, Jun 26, 2020 11:22 AM

Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul underwent minor knee surgery

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jason Pierre-Paul endured another surgery. This one is minor.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass rusher underwent minor knee surgery this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Despite the summer surgery, JPP is expected to be ready for training camp, Pelissero added.

Pierre-Paul posted videos on Snapchat heading into and leaving surgery Friday morning, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

After dealing with a neck injury last year that cost him the first six games of the season, JPP appears on track to open the season full-go, the knee cleanup notwithstanding. In just 10 games last year, he compiled 8.5 sacks.

Re-signing JPP and Ndamukong Suh were big moves -- if not as splashy as signing Tom Brady and trading for Rob Gronkowski -- that kept the Bucs' stalwart front seven mostly intact as Tampa attempts to get to the playoffs for the first time in a dozen seasons.

Related Content

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bills QB Josh Allen trying to bring early '90s vibes back to Buffalo

The aura surrounding the early '90s Buffalo teams that reached four straight Super Bowls will never leave Western New York. With Bills Mafia always raging despite some wayward seasons, QB Josh Allen wants to give fans that early '90s feel once again.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley stretches with teammates during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Halas Hall, Friday, May 3, 2019, in Lake Forest, Ill.
news

Bears WRs coach predicts big growth from Riley Ridley in 2020

Quarterback isn't the only question mark for the Bears' offense. The receiver depth chart is another aspect that must be shaken out during training camp. The man who WRs coach Mike Furrey sees making a big leap in 2020? Riley Ridley.
Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts
news

Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts

The Washington Redskins need Dwayne Haskins to take the next step in his second season, and senior executive Doug Williams believes he has tools to make a leap.
Matt Ryan: Falcons skill players 'right up there with' 2012 squad
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons skill players 'right up there with' 2012 squad

With Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley trailblazing the passing attack and the offseason additions of Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst, Matt Ryan thinks the Falcons' offense is as talented as the 2012 squad's that almost reached the Super Bowl.
Aaron Jones: Packers drafting AJ Dillon is going to 'raise my game'
news

Aaron Jones: Packers drafting AJ Dillon is going to 'raise my game'

Much like the other Aaron in the Packers' starting lineup, Aaron Jones is both very aware and ready to welcome the talented prospect soon joining the fray at his position. The third-year running back turned in his best season in 2019, tying for the NFL lead in touchdowns (19) and rushing for 1,084 yards.
NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled
news

NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled

The NFL has advised teams that training camps are expected to begin as scheduled July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier, league executive vice president, general counsel Jeff Pash said on a conference call Thursday.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady winds up to throw the ball during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
news

Tom Brady on Instagram: 'Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself'

Tom Brady again worked out with teammates at a local prep school in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday and appeared to have a message for people who criticized his session earlier this week amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
NFL discussing major voting education, registration initiative 
news

NFL discussing major voting education, registration initiative 

The league is developing programs that will focus on education, registration and activation and working with the NFLPA, the Players Coalition and others (RISE, US Vote Foundation, etc.).
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
news

Jets DC Gregg Williams on Jamal Adams: 'I got his back'

Jamal Adams made no secret about his desire to get traded out of New York. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams says he has Adams' back but hopes the safety remains on the Jets in 2020.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham 'free and clear' for training camp

Odell Beckham Jr. will be good to go whenever football returns this summer. Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that OBJ will be ready to practice when training camp opens.
NFL exec Adolpho Birch III joins Titans' front office
news

NFL exec Adolpho Birch III joins Titans' front office

The Titans announced three additions to their front office, including Adolpho Birch III, who spent the past 24 years working in the league office.
