Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul underwent minor knee surgery

Jason Pierre-Paul endured another surgery. This one is minor.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass rusher underwent minor knee surgery this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Despite the summer surgery, JPP is expected to be ready for training camp, Pelissero added.

Pierre-Paul posted videos on Snapchat heading into and leaving surgery Friday morning, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

After dealing with a neck injury last year that cost him the first six games of the season, JPP appears on track to open the season full-go, the knee cleanup notwithstanding. In just 10 games last year, he compiled 8.5 sacks.