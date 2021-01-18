Around the NFL

Buccaneers defense holds Saints WR Michael Thomas to zero catches 

Published: Jan 18, 2021 at 08:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Once again, the New Orleans Saints bowed out of the postseason early, becoming just the third team in NFL history with four or more straight seasons of 11-plus wins and zero Super Bowl victories.

Credit goes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Sunday night's 30-20 victory for putting the clamps on a restricted Saints offense, forcing four turnovers.

Much of the discussion following the Saints' loss will be about ﻿Drew Brees﻿' struggles. However, some of New Orleans' best players didn't step up to aid the 42-year-old QB.

Most notably, the Bucs shut out Michael Thomas, holding the two-time first-team All-Pro to zero catches on just four targets.

Bucs corner ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ said that it felt good to put the clamps on Thomas after the receiver apparently was taunting him and the rest of the Bucs D before the contest.

"Man, we just played ball," Murphy-Bunting said, via NFL Network's James Palmer. "I'm not the type to be doing the back and forth, he said, she said thing. But I took it to heart when during pregame I'm sitting on the bench, and he's walking down the sideline mean-mugging me three or four times. I don't say much, but when you do something like that, it's like you're trying me as a man. So with all that taunting stuff that he does, and muscles up and all that, he didn't do it one time this game. I'm not going to sit here and trash talk anybody. He's a really, really, really good receiver. Catch radius. He's really talented. But at the end of the day, you're not going to try me as a man. You're not going to try any of my guys. We're going to battle. That's it."

One of those four incompletions to Thomas ended in a Murphy-Bunting interception in the second quarter, which he took back to the Saints' 3-yard-line. The Bucs scored their first TD on the next play, completely changing the tenor of a game that had gone the Saints' way until that moment. Murphy-Bunting joined Ronde Barber (2002 Divisional Round and NFC Championship Game) as the only players in franchise history with an INT in consecutive playoff games.

Tampa held Thomas to his first career game with fewer than two receptions, including playoffs. The 27-year-old entered averaging 94.3 career receiving yards per game in the postseason. The Bucs held him to a goose egg.

"We played like we had total belief," Murphy-Bunting said of the defensive effort. "At the end of the day, the entire year we believed we could win games, but I don't think that everybody was on the same page and communicating and doing those things. But tonight was just different. Guys were out there flying around from the first quarter to the fourth quarter and there wasn't any hesitation in between. Usually we start games slow and then we've got to pick it up and fight back, but going into halftime... it was tied. It was just different -- it was a different atmosphere, it was a different team [and] it was a different unit because everybody was together. Everybody went into this game knowing we could win the game. Not just going in to play ---we went in to win and came out with that outcome."

The Bucs now head to Green Bay to face MVP favorite ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and another star receiver in ﻿Davante Adams﻿, who led the NFL with 18 regular-season TDs. The challenge for Todd Bowles' defense just rose a level in the NFC Championship Game.

Related Content

news

NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.
news

Teams calling Texans about Deshaun Watson's availability; could Panthers be suitor for QB?

﻿Deshaun Watson is not happy in Houston. Like with all disgruntled stars, the QB's discontent has led to rampant speculation that he could force a trade from the Texans. 
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'setting a new standard' 

The Cleveland Browns may have come up short in the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs, but quarterback Baker Mayfield believes that the team has a bright future.
news

Drew Brees' dismal performance ends Saints' season, begins wait on QB's decision on future

In what was potentially ﻿Drew Brees﻿' final NFL game, Father Time arrived. Brees' Saints fell to the Buccaneers, 30-20, in the Divisional Round on Sunday in New Orleans, ending a season some envisioned would culminate with Brees and Co. in the Super Bowl three weeks short of that destination. 
news

Bucs LB Devin White: Bruce Arians said we're 'gonna find a way to win the game'

Tampa Bay's road to the Super Bowl ran through New Orleans, home of a team that beat them twice in 2020. Thanks to big defensive plays, namely from linebacker Devin White, a third loss wasn't happening for these Buccaneers.
news

Divisional Round: What we learned from Sunday's games

The reigning Super Bowl champions are headed back to the AFC Championship Game despite losing Patrick Mahomes, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in the NFC title contest for the first time since the 2002 season. 
news

Chargers hiring Rams DC Brandon Staley as new head coach

The L.A. Chargers are hiring Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday night.
news

Tom Brady, defense propel Buccaneers past Saints for first NFC title game berth since 2002 season

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took advantage of four takeaways against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints to prevail, 30-20, on the road in the Divisional Round on Sunday. 
news

Stefanski on Browns' missed opportunities vs. Chiefs: 'It stings when you don't get the job done'

The Browns just completed their longest season since the franchise was reinstated to the NFL. But in the aftermath of a narrow loss Sunday, coach Kevin Stefanski couldn't help but dwell a bit on what he and his team didn't do in what proved to be a winnable game against the Chiefs. 
news

Andy Reid: There was 'no doubt' Chiefs were going for it on fourth down

With Chad Henne filling in for an injured Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs coach Andy Reid could've played conservatively to preserve his team's lead against the Browns. But, with the game on the line, Reid and his staff decided to go all out to secure a Divisional Round win.
news

Chiefs fend off Browns to return to AFC Championship Game

Playing much of the second half without an injured Patrick Mahomes, the top-seeded Chiefs fended off the Browns for a 22-17 Divisional Round win on Sunday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW