Buccaneers close out season in New Orleans

The storyline
The reigning Super Bowl champs against the little engine that could. If the Bucs win and get some help, they could still get into the playoffs.
Why you should watch
The Bucs have been unable to beat the big boys all season, but have the ultimate motivation now. Josh Freeman threw five touchdowns last week. The Saints come in off a short week and know a longer trip through the postseason than last year is likely ahead.
Did you know?
The Buccaneers are the first team since 1970 to start 10 rookies and have a winning season (excluding the strike-shortened 1987 season). ... Tampa Bay's LeGarrette Blount leads all rookies with 941 rushing yards. ... Saints quarterback Drew Brees has an NFL-record three 400-completion seasons. ... New Orleans' Pierre Thomas has eight touchdowns in his past nine division games.