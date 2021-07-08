Buccaneers celebrate Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup win

The triumph is the Lightning's third Stanley Cup championship in franchise history and brings Tampa Bay back-to-back cups, perhaps boding well for the Buccaneers' aspirations of running it back in their quest for a 2021 Super Bowl win.

A Ross Colton goal – off assists from Ryan McDonagh and David Savard -- at the 13:27 mark of the second period broke the scoreless stalemate and stood up for the cup-clinching win. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was stellar between the pipes for the Lightning, tallying 22 saves in the shutout.

With the Lightning's win, Tampa Bay has won three sports championships in roughly 11 months dating back to the Lightning's 2020 cup win on Sept. 28, 2020. And as the Buccaneers became the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, defeating the Chiefs in February at Raymond James Stadium, the Lightning locked up their latest title in Tampa Bay as well, winning in the friendly iced confines of Amalie Arena.