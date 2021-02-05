Buccaneers' Antonio Brown (knee), Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (calf) questionable for Super Bowl LV

Two big-name receivers are questionable for Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City Chiefs receiver ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ (calf) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ (knee) are officially designated as questionable.

Brown missed the NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers due to a knee injury. He was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday and a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

The veteran receiver has had a limited role since joining ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and the Bucs this season. In two playoff games, he has three catches for 59 yards and a score. Tampa has weapons to compensate if Brown cannot play, but when facing off against ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, the Bucs will take whatever help they can muster.

Watkins has been optimistic he would be able to suit up for the Super Bowl. The wideout has not played since Week 16 due to a calf injury.

The 27-year-old was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was listed as a full participant in Friday's session.

Watkins played a big role in last season's Lombardi run and generated 98 yards, including a huge catch late, as K.C. mounted a Super Bowl comeback. This year, the Chiefs made their run to the big game sans the wideout, but he could play a significant role in Kansas City's attempt to make it back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Bucs tight end ﻿Cameron Brate﻿ is questionable with a back injury that popped up this week. He did not participate Friday. While he's not a big name, Brate plays a key role in the Bucs' two-tight end sets as both a blocker and receiver. His absence could be more significant than Brown's if he's not able to suit up. In three playoff games, Brate has generated 11 catches for 149 yards and a TD.

The Bucs defense, however, has good news with safeties ﻿Jordan Whitehead﻿ (shoulder) and ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ (ankle), and LB ﻿Lavonte David﻿ (hamstring) receiving no game status. All three will be good to go to face Mahomes.