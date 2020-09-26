Buccaneers announce plans to host fans at Raymond James Stadium in 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced plans to host fans at Raymond James Stadium starting with a soft opening set for Week 4.

Ahead of the 2020 season, the Buccaneers announced there will be no fans for their first two home games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The team's decision to reopen to fans was made possible following the executive order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis which moved Florida into the last phase of the state's reopening plan.

Bucs season pass members with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier will have the initial opportunity to purchase a limited amount of tickets beginning Oct. 1, which will be for the team's Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In their next home game on Oct. 18 against the Green Bay Packers, seating at Raymond James Stadium will be approximately 25 percent of capacity.

Including next Sunday's game against the Chargers, luxury suite members will have full access to their suites for all remaining games this season. Hall of Fame members and Legends Club members also will also have the opportunity to attend all remaining games, with seating and pricing to be determined based on availability due to physical distancing measures.

Season pass members who kept their 2020 season pass payments as a credit towards 2021 will have the opportunity to purchase limited tickets for up to two games from the remainder of the 2020 home schedule. More games will be offered in the future based on availability and tenure through their Priority Presale program, which will offer tickets for the remainder of the season starting on Monday, Oct. 5.

"We have been working tirelessly with local and state authorities, as well as medical experts, to ensure a safe environment at Raymond James Stadium," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford, via press release. "We are ready and excited to welcome our fans back."

Partnering with the Tampa Bay Sports Authority, the Buccaneers have developed a reopening plan that ensures the safety of all fans who attend games. A variety of safety measures upon reopening include socially distanced seating, full mobile ticketing, cashless transactions, the installation of touchlesss hardware in restrooms, enhanced sanitation measures and additional food preparation protocols at all concessions.

The Buccaneers, the TSA and the University of South Florida will hold virtual press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET to introduce the stadium reopening plan.