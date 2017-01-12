Buccaneers agree to extension with DC Mike Smith

The Tampa defense showed signs of immense promise in 2016. After allowing 26.1 points per game (26th in the league) in 2015, that number dropped to 23.1, the 15th-best mark. During the team's five-game winning streak in the middle of the season, the defense allowed a minuscule 64 points, which included facing the Saints, Chargers, Seahawks and Chiefs over that span.