Advertising

Bryant wants 'man-to-man' talk with Roethlisberger

Published: Jul 14, 2017 at 12:34 AM
Kevin Patra

Ben Roethlisberger has been critical of Steelers teammate Martavis Bryant since the receiver was suspended for the entire 2016 season.

Bryant would like to clear up the issues with a face-to-face meeting with his quarterback when training camp opens later this month.

"I feel like we need to," Bryant told ESPN's Dan Graziano. "We should have a man-to-man. Because some of the things he put out there about me, I kind of didn't agree with how he did it. So I want to sit down and hear his own opinion, man-to-man, about why he did that."

Upon Bryant's suspension last season, Big Ben said the receiver needed to "grow up" and reach out to talk to him about the situation. Roethlisberger added that Bryant lied to him and "let down" the team. The quarterback added this May that his receiver must "win back everyone's trust."

Bryant wants to have that talk now.

"I mean, at that time, I was going through a lot of stuff. I wasn't really even worried about his opinion at that time, because there was just a lot that was going on," Bryant said Thursday. "He's my brother. I love him. But at the same time, I have my own family outside of football. I have my own problems. I'm not just going to come up to you and open up to you about what's going on with my personal life. That's not how I am. We just didn't see eye-to-eye on that, but as far as right now, everything's great."

Added Bryant:

"We haven't had that sit-down talk yet. Hopefully we'll have it before the season starts. If not, that's fine. I'm still going to go out and perform and do what I have to do to be the best teammate I can be."

The Steelers' offense jumps to another level with Bryant on the field. In just 21 career games, the 25-year-old wideout has earned 76 receptions for 1,314 yards with 14 touchdowns while averaging 17.3 yards per catch.

With Bryant's field-stretching ability back, the Steelers are a threat to lead the NFL in points per game. First, he wants to sort things out with his quarterback.

