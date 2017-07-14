Bryant wants 'man-to-man' talk with Roethlisberger

"I mean, at that time, I was going through a lot of stuff. I wasn't really even worried about his opinion at that time, because there was just a lot that was going on," Bryant said Thursday. "He's my brother. I love him. But at the same time, I have my own family outside of football. I have my own problems. I'm not just going to come up to you and open up to you about what's going on with my personal life. That's not how I am. We just didn't see eye-to-eye on that, but as far as right now, everything's great."