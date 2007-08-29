Brunell excited to play in return to Jacksonville

Notes: RB Clinton Portis, bothered by tendinitis in his right knee, had his first full practice Tuesday in four weeks. "I've got to get my legs back under me," Portis said. "I slipped and fell a couple times running the ball, but outside of that I felt good." Portis said he might even play against the Jaguars, although he'd rather not. "Hopefully I showed enough in practice where I ain't got to play on Thursday." ... Campbell, who missed last week's game with a bruised knee, practiced and said he remains on track to start Thursday. "He looks fine to me," Gibbs said. ... LT Chris Samuels (knee) and LB Marcus Washington (elbow) took part in individual drills, but neither will play Thursday. ... Gibbs said LG Pete Kendall, acquired in a trade with the New York Jets last week, will start Thursday.