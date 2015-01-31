Bruce Arians wants Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald to stay

Fitzgerald's current predicament is the type of situation that often results in either a redone deal or a release of a fan favorite who still ranks among the league's top collection of wideouts, at least in reputation. Fitzgerald showed in February 2014 that he is willing to sit down and manipulate numbers to keep him in red and white, but as the team website's ominously reads in its post detailing the wideout's restructuring last offseason, this will have to be dealt with again.